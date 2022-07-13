Man with Down syndrome offers tissues to a man who is sobbing during a prayer meeting

There are countless videos on the internet that show that mankind still exists.

This video of a man giving a tissue to an upset passenger next to him is the greatest choice to calm you.

A man with Down syndrome hands a tissue to the individual seated next to him in the video as it continues.

Advertisement

There are countless videos on the internet that show that mankind still exists. This video of a man with Down syndrome, giving a tissue to an upset passenger next to him is the greatest choice if you are experiencing midweek blues and want to brighten your day.

In a video posted on Twitter, a man with Down syndrome is seated among a large group of people attending a prayer meeting. The man hands a tissue to the individual seated next to him in the video as it continues.

The man offers him a tissue because the person is crying while saying the prayer.

Also Read Grandpa sings for his grandson with Down syndrome on his birthday This video will brighten your day. A grandpa performed "What a Wonderful...

The guy next to him was crying, so he took out a tissue in the middle of his prayer. The caption stated, “People with Down syndrome are just so incredibly gorgeous.

Advertisement He pulled out a tissue in mid prayer because the person next to him was crying. People with down syndrome are so purely beautiful pic.twitter.com/1OYXZFjEZk — Ak47♛ (@HolaItsAk47) July 12, 2022

Over 1.2 million people have watched the video, and there have been many comments. While some praised the man’s compassionate behavior, others emphasized that it was a prime example of compassion and empathy.

Beautiful soul and wonderful manners. He’s a credit to his parents Advertisement — Nadia Ahmed (@Nadia191) July 12, 2022

Wooooowww, I have a little cousin with Down’s syndrome, lovely people indeed. — sami (@csami20) July 12, 2022

Advertisement

Awwwww my god ❤️❤️

Bless his beautiful heart ❤️ — 🇵🇸❤ (@lola_united) July 13, 2022

Advertisement I Love love love kids with special needs they have the purest heart🥰❤️ — Tas. (@itsketoenol) July 12, 2022

Oh dear God. That’s absolute, untouched and unadulterated Innocence.

Now I feel .. Advertisement — Rehan Ali Naeem (@Inukashuk) July 13, 2022

Also Read Vaccinating people with Down syndrome Recent research has concluded that Covid-19 vaccines are safe for people suffering...