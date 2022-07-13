Grandpa sings for his grandson with Down syndrome on his birthday
There are countless videos on the internet that show that mankind still exists. This video of a man with Down syndrome, giving a tissue to an upset passenger next to him is the greatest choice if you are experiencing midweek blues and want to brighten your day.
In a video posted on Twitter, a man with Down syndrome is seated among a large group of people attending a prayer meeting. The man hands a tissue to the individual seated next to him in the video as it continues.
The man offers him a tissue because the person is crying while saying the prayer.
The guy next to him was crying, so he took out a tissue in the middle of his prayer. The caption stated, “People with Down syndrome are just so incredibly gorgeous.
He pulled out a tissue in mid prayer because the person next to him was crying. People with down syndrome are so purely beautiful pic.twitter.com/1OYXZFjEZk
— Ak47♛ (@HolaItsAk47) July 12, 2022
Over 1.2 million people have watched the video, and there have been many comments. While some praised the man’s compassionate behavior, others emphasized that it was a prime example of compassion and empathy.
— Nadia Ahmed (@Nadia191) July 12, 2022
Wooooowww, I have a little cousin with Down’s syndrome, lovely people indeed.
— sami (@csami20) July 12, 2022
Awwwww my god ❤️❤️
Bless his beautiful heart ❤️
— 🇵🇸❤ (@lola_united) July 13, 2022
I Love love love kids with special needs they have the purest heart🥰❤️
— Tas. (@itsketoenol) July 12, 2022
Oh dear God. That’s absolute, untouched and unadulterated Innocence.
— Rehan Ali Naeem (@Inukashuk) July 13, 2022
