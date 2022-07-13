Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man with Down syndrome offers tissues to a man who is sobbing during a prayer meeting

Man with Down syndrome offers tissues to a man who is sobbing during a prayer meeting

Articles
Advertisement
Man with Down syndrome offers tissues to a man who is sobbing during a prayer meeting

Man with Down syndrome offers tissues to a man who is sobbing during a prayer meeting

Advertisement
  • There are countless videos on the internet that show that mankind still exists.
  • This video of a man giving a tissue to an upset passenger next to him is the greatest choice to calm you.
  • A man with Down syndrome hands a tissue to the individual seated next to him in the video as it continues.
Advertisement

There are countless videos on the internet that show that mankind still exists. This video of a man with Down syndrome, giving a tissue to an upset passenger next to him is the greatest choice if you are experiencing midweek blues and want to brighten your day.

In a video posted on Twitter, a man with Down syndrome is seated among a large group of people attending a prayer meeting. The man hands a tissue to the individual seated next to him in the video as it continues.

The man offers him a tissue because the person is crying while saying the prayer.

Also Read

Grandpa sings for his grandson with Down syndrome on his birthday
Grandpa sings for his grandson with Down syndrome on his birthday

This video will brighten your day. A grandpa performed "What a Wonderful...

The guy next to him was crying, so he took out a tissue in the middle of his prayer. The caption stated, “People with Down syndrome are just so incredibly gorgeous.

Over 1.2 million people have watched the video, and there have been many comments. While some praised the man’s compassionate behavior, others emphasized that it was a prime example of compassion and empathy.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vaccinating people with Down syndrome
Vaccinating people with Down syndrome

Recent research has concluded that Covid-19 vaccines are safe for people suffering...

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story