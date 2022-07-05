It’s never simple to drive in the mountains; there could be dangers and unforeseen difficulties around every bend.

It’s never simple to drive in the mountains; there could be dangers and unforeseen difficulties around every bend. A similar incident occurred recently in Himachal Pradesh when a car skidded on slick roads. However, a serious accident was avoided thanks to total strangers.

A automobile is seen traversing the roadway when it becomes trapped over a large crevasse in a video that is going viral on social media sites. The driver can be seen in the video making every effort to save the car from crashing into the large crater on the mountain road. He is joined by about a dozen other men in the rescue effort.

Other drivers and passengers can be seen exiting their cars to participate in the effort to save the car as the men struggle to come up with a solution. To get it back on the road, some even attempt to push it from the side. The incident reportedly occurred lately close to Manali, however based on the vehicle’s number plate, it appears to have been a private car from Delhi.

The red hatchback automobile is finally seen returning to the road after being pushed from behind, prompting raucous applause from the audience. From the automobile, the driver can also be seen jubilantly thanking and shaking hands with others who hurried to rescue him in time.

On Reddit, many made jokes about how Delhi drivers often end up in tight situations, but others emphasized how difficult it is to drive on mountain roads when the snow is melting.

Delhi drivers have recently been under fire for bad tourist manners, and recordings of their irresponsible behavior have gone popular on social media. A Delhi driver who drove his SUV across the water on a Goa shore where his car became beached was detained last month.

