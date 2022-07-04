Mumbai resident posts stunning image of sky-high Uber fare

There aren’t many people in the country who haven’t been annoyed and frustrated when using an app to book a cab.

The prices have surged.

Get ready to witness a fare that is practically the same as a one-way ticket.

There aren’t many people in this country who haven’t been annoyed and frustrated when using an app to book a cab and seeing the outrageous surge pricing. But have you ever seen a fare that is practically the same as a one-way ticket? Well, this actually occurred, and after you hear the entire tale, your mouth will drop.

The report includes a screenshot of the Uber app that was shared on Twitter by Shravankumar Suvarna. It turned out that Suvarna was merely attempting to reserve a cab from Dadar to her home at 7 o’clock. But the surge price indicated that the rider had to pay more than Rs 3,000 for service because of the persistent Mumbai rains. You did read that correctly.

“Flight to Goa is cheaper than my ride home,” the caption states.

Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains pic.twitter.com/r3JLGAwQxc Advertisement — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

Netizens poured their hearts out in the comments section, which received over 3,100 likes. While some chose to write about their app-cab problems in a humorous way, others just urged for Uber to change their algorithm.

Bhai..rulayega kya. Itna analysis!

But yeah.. I pay 800-1K without surge. pic.twitter.com/qTl84rtW0G Advertisement — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) July 1, 2022

Hahaha! Shifting to Nashik for better quality of life — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

Yeah. Goa calling! — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

This is exploitation. Uber must relook its algorithm. Advertisement — Sushant Routray (@sushantroutray) July 3, 2022

Haha yeah! Approx 45 mins! — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) July 1, 2022

Ur house is almost half way to goa — georgy (@georgy10964231) July 1, 2022

