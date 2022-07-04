Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mumbai resident posts stunning image of sky-high Uber fare

Mumbai resident posts stunning image of sky-high Uber fare

Articles
Advertisement
Mumbai resident posts stunning image of sky-high Uber fare

Mumbai resident posts stunning image of sky-high Uber fare

Advertisement
  • There aren’t many people in the country who haven’t been annoyed and frustrated when using an app to book a cab.
  • The prices have surged.
  • Get ready to witness a fare that is practically the same as a one-way ticket.
Advertisement

There aren’t many people in this country who haven’t been annoyed and frustrated when using an app to book a cab and seeing the outrageous surge pricing. But have you ever seen a fare that is practically the same as a one-way ticket? Well, this actually occurred, and after you hear the entire tale, your mouth will drop.

The report includes a screenshot of the Uber app that was shared on Twitter by Shravankumar Suvarna. It turned out that Suvarna was merely attempting to reserve a cab from Dadar to her home at 7 o’clock. But the surge price indicated that the rider had to pay more than Rs 3,000 for service because of the persistent Mumbai rains. You did read that correctly.

Also Read

Viral Video: Speeding car drives in front of emergency vehicle
Viral Video: Speeding car drives in front of emergency vehicle

Ambulance Life put out a dashcam video of a white Toyota Etios...

“Flight to Goa is cheaper than my ride home,” the caption states.

Netizens poured their hearts out in the comments section, which received over 3,100 likes. While some chose to write about their app-cab problems in a humorous way, others just urged for Uber to change their algorithm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Mobile apps are trying to put car dealers out of business
Mobile apps are trying to put car dealers out of business

Finnish startup Whim combines cabs, buses, bikes, e-scooters, and rental automobiles in...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story