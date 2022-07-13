Nagaland minister describes his encounters in Delhi in 1999

Temjen Imna Along, the minister for Nagaland, is the only politician that the internet is currently fixated on.

Temjen Imna Along, the minister for Nagaland, is the only politician that the internet is currently fixated on. Netizens are clamoring for more of his incredibly hilarious humor. He is a typical politician, but the only thing that makes him stand out is his bizarre sense of humor.

Temjen Imna Along, who gained widespread acclaim for his remark about having “tiny eyes,” has published yet another video on Twitter in which he describes what transpired upon his arrival in Delhi for the first time in 1999.

Of course, the thing that everyone on the internet is raving about is his sense of humor.

“I was surprised to see the amount of people at the Old Delhi Railway Station when I first arrived in Delhi in 1999; it was greater than the population of Nagaland.

Also Read A Nagaland minister thanks the internet by using the Govinda meme

I was utterly stunned. People have been asking me where Nagaland is and whether or not a visa is required to visit. In a recent video he posted on Twitter, Along claimed that certain people were circulating rumors about Nagaland residents devouring both humans and animals.

Of course, the video received over 5 lakh views in a short period of time. It has 43,000 likes and more than 7,000 retweets.

1999 की और एक बातें… pic.twitter.com/BZnk4lF3uZ — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 13, 2022

His speech was full of humor and sarcasm, and online users praised him for getting his point across. People in the comments section expressed their admiration for the lawmaker and how much they like listening to him.

❤️❤️ — Pandit Yogesh Shukla (@yogesh_shukla23) July 13, 2022

Big Fan sir 😃 Advertisement — Alok Chaubey (@m_alokchaubey) July 13, 2022

Sir you are cutest 😍 — TRUE INDIAN 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AwesomeAbhishe7) July 13, 2022

Sir you are representing complete North East and we supports you from deep of our hearts. — BULLDOGER (@Dhruvpr55268376) July 13, 2022

You have impeccable sense of humor and deliver serious message in gentle manner. Advertisement — Arun Sharma (@ArunSharma151) July 13, 2022

