Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nagaland minister describes his encounters in Delhi in 1999

Nagaland minister describes his encounters in Delhi in 1999

Articles
Advertisement
Nagaland minister describes his encounters in Delhi in 1999

Minister from Nagaland describes his encounters in Delhi in 1999

Advertisement
  • Temjen Imna Along, the minister for Nagaland, is the only politician that the internet is currently fixated on.
  • Netizens are clamoring for more of his incredibly hilarious humor.
  • He is a typical politician, but the only thing that makes him stand out is his bizarre sense of humor.
Advertisement

Temjen Imna Along, the minister for Nagaland, is the only politician that the internet is currently fixated on. Netizens are clamoring for more of his incredibly hilarious humor. He is a typical politician, but the only thing that makes him stand out is his bizarre sense of humor.

Temjen Imna Along, who gained widespread acclaim for his remark about having “tiny eyes,” has published yet another video on Twitter in which he describes what transpired upon his arrival in Delhi for the first time in 1999.

Of course, the thing that everyone on the internet is raving about is his sense of humor.

“I was surprised to see the amount of people at the Old Delhi Railway Station when I first arrived in Delhi in 1999; it was greater than the population of Nagaland.

Also Read

A Nagaland minister thanks the internet by using the Govinda meme
A Nagaland minister thanks the internet by using the Govinda meme

Temjen Imna Along, the minister for Nagaland, is the politician who is...

I was utterly stunned. People have been asking me where Nagaland is and whether or not a visa is required to visit. In a recent video he posted on Twitter, Along claimed that certain people were circulating rumors about Nagaland residents devouring both humans and animals.

Advertisement

Of course, the video received over 5 lakh views in a short period of time. It has 43,000 likes and more than 7,000 retweets.

His speech was full of humor and sarcasm, and online users praised him for getting his point across. People in the comments section expressed their admiration for the lawmaker and how much they like listening to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His speech was full of humor and sarcasm, and online users praised him for getting his point across. People in the comments section expressed their admiration for the lawmaker and how much they like listening to him.

Also Read

Nagaland Police charge 30 troops in connection with a bungled operation
Nagaland Police charge 30 troops in connection with a bungled operation

The Nagaland Police implicates 30 Indian Army personnel in connection with the...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story