Neeraj Chopra rubbing feet of old fan goes viral

  • Neeraj Chopra is an Indian javelin athlete and gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics.
  • A video of him meeting fans has gone viral online.
  • Even though he is in a hurry, he agrees to take pictures with them and says hello to everyone.
Neeraj Chopra, an Indian javelin star, came in second at the prestigious Stockholm Diamond League, but he still won a lot of hearts. Not just because he broke the national record twice in a month, but also because he was so humble.

The gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics can be seen being greeted by fans in a video that has gone viral online. Even though he is in a hurry, he agrees to take pictures with them and says hello to everyone. In the end, he shakes hands with fans before leaving, but when he sees an older fan, he touches his feet out of respect.

He runs away quickly, telling everyone that a car is waiting for him and thanking them for their love and support. All of the fans are swooning online over a video that one of them posted.  “So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1,” @ijnani wrote on Twitter when she shared the video. “Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes,” the user said, giving the 24-year-old athlete a lot of love and praise.

Check out the video here:

People who saw his act on social media were just as moved as those who saw it in person. Some users said that showing respect to older people came naturally to them and that it was part of the Indian culture. Others were amazed that his attitude hasn’t changed even though he breaks and sets new records every month. They said that was a sign of a real star.

