Netizens are impressed by this epic rendition of “Monsoon Wedding”

When it comes to jugaad technology, moving against all obstacles and making things function no matter what, desi people are unmatched. A bridal procession that continued to advance while carrying a large tarpaulin surprised netizens in a similar way.

A baraat is seen moving in a video posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, with a decorated bus leading the route, carrying the band party and likely also the groom. While some of the visitors could be seen dancing heartily in the rain to the upbeat music, the majority sought shelter behind a huge yellow polyester canopy.

Instead of stopping along the route, the groom’s family and friends could be seen dancing or just casually strolling in the rain while fully engrossed in the festivities.

The officer was pleased by their commitment as they travelled to the wedding and noted, “Isse epic baraat main ne aaj tak nahi dekhi (I had not seen an epic baraat like this before).

इससे Epic बारात मैंने आज तक नहीं देखी. 😅😅
VC – SM pic.twitter.com/4JhqeAkIjD

— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 6, 2022

The undated video quickly caused many people to laugh aloud online and inspired jokes and memes.

While others said it brought to mind Mira Nair’s well-known movie Monsoon Wedding, others praised the family’s passion, claiming that only people from the subcontinent could comprehend the enthusiasm and joy surrounding weddings.

Advertisement I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi!

And that tirpaal idea – 😀👌🏼Where there is a will, there’s a way ! — Bhavna (@bhavnatalkies) July 6, 2022

That's great sir ji, so thankful to you for showing such time special baarat ceremony 😀😀😀

— chhattisgarh vishesh (@chhattisgarhvi1) July 6, 2022

Sir if someone rasied the sheet cover from end side higher had done their fun much more.@ipskabra — CA Nitin Agrawal (@CANitinAgrawal4) July 6, 2022

Sir if someone rasied the sheet cover from end side higher had done their fun much more.@ipskabra — CA Nitin Agrawal (@CANitinAgrawal4) July 6, 2022

