Netizens laugh over cute pet dogs let baby cover them in stickers

Labradors and retrievers are great with kids because they always have time to play with them.

The video shows a little girl puts a sticker book and covering her pets in stickers.

A video has been watched over 9.7 million times and liked by 789k people.

This video shows how kind and patient dogs can be around babies. The lucky little girl has two pet dogs that love her so much that they sit still while she puts stickers on them.

Labradors and retrievers are great with kids and make great family pet dogs. This video that went viral shows that. Golden retrievers and labs, in particular, love being around kids because, unlike adults, they always have time to love and play with them. So it’s pretty clear that dogs love kids and are very patient with them.

In the video, the little girl puts a sticker from a sticker book on the lab’s head. The camera then shows the other dog, which is completely covered in stickers. Clearly, the poor dog went through several pages of the book to make himself “pretty.” The dog is still sitting next to the baby and letting her play as much as she wants.

The page “puppiesforlif” posted the video on Instagram reels. It’s been watched over 9.7 million times and liked by 789k people. People on the Internet thought the video was funny, and there were a lot of laughing emojis in the comments. “Poor dog,” said one user. “I wanna see what’s going on inside doggos brain,” wrote someone else.

Check out the video below:

