  • Netizens loves Bhangra version of Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee
  • Bijlee Bijlee is one of the most popular dance challenges on Indian and international websites.
  • The video has been seen by 101k people and liked by 151k people.
  • The dancers do a great job of combining the steps of the song with traditional Punjabi dance.
Up until a few months ago, everyone on social media was talking about Harrdy Sandhu’s hit song Bijlee Bijlee. It’s one of the most popular dance challenges on Indian and international websites because the lyrics and steps are catchy. People still like dancing to it at Punjabi weddings. A few dancers from Gujarat performed the Bijlee Bijlee song and a Bhangra-style dance challenge.

The video was posted to Instagram by Downtown Bhangra, which is the biggest Bhangra school in India and is in the city of Surat. The video has been seen by 101k people and liked by 151k people. It shows two men and two women dancing to a remix of Bijlee Bijlee done in the Bhangra style. The dancers do a great job of combining the steps of the song with traditional Punjabi dance.

Later in the video, Balwinder Singh Dhillon, who was in charge of the dance, joined the dancers and danced skillfully in the middle. Instagram users loved how the remixed song’s Bhangra choreography changed the original dance steps and made them better. Netizens said in a lot of comments that their performance was fun and full of energy.

Check out the video below:

