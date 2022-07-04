Netizens praise Akasa Air’s crew outfit for being comfortable

The first things that come to mind when one thinks about flight crew uniforms are rigid skirts, sharp suits, and pointy shoes.

The first things that come to mind when one thinks about flight crew uniforms are rigid skirts, sharp suits, and pointy shoes. However, with its recently launched Akasa Air, this is changing thanks to its crew members’ comfortable and environmentally friendly attire.

The uniform for the airline crew consists of black pants and short orange bandgala kurtis for the female crew members, while orange T-shirts and black jackets are permitted for the male crew members. And to top it off, none of the crew members wears dress shoes.

“#AkasaCrewLook: Our crew uniforms are produced from recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastics reclaimed from marine garbage,” tweeted Akasa Air, a Mumbai-based airline, in a tweet.

#AkasaCrewLook Our crew uniforms are made using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastics salvaged from marine waste. 🍃 pic.twitter.com/6h6bFXhrj1 — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 4, 2022

The low-cost airline claimed in a press release that Deepika Mehra, the founder of Vanilla Moon, created the shoes, while Rajesh Pratap Singh, a costume designer, created the crew jacket.

Akasa Air described the design of the shoes as having “additional cushioning from heel to toe” to keep the staff at ease during lengthy flights. The “sole of the sneakers is made without the use of plastic and is carved from recycled rubber,” they continued.

Generally, airline uniforms in India have been more about vanity and glamour. However, it is so refreshing to see someone think about a sustainable and practical approach for their employees is truly heartwarming and pleasing. Looking forward to Akasa’s success. Advertisement — Monisha Kundu (@monishakundu08) July 4, 2022

The sneakers and trousers are going to give them speed and comfort over heels and shorts or saree. Most useful in a short haul flights. Going to increase efficiency of their staffs. Glad to see that you chose convenience over anything else. https://t.co/dcvFH41DhG — Ravi Kumar (@Raavie_K) July 4, 2022

Great initiative towards eco friendly environment fashion — Narinder kumar Soni (@Real_narinder) July 4, 2022

Perfect blend of comfort and elegance. The colour as well the design looks refreshing. The eco- friendly fabric has added the value👌.Since you have thought so much,I am sure you are confident that this attire will be moisture free and crew will be happy to wear it. — Agrawal Rishi (@AgrawalRishi1) July 4, 2022

love the sneakers, looks very GenZ friendly, looks like the organization is building it for next-gen travellers and also the solid colors give confidence to all kind of travellers – whoever designed it – Kudos — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) July 4, 2022

Beautiful . But the sneakers should be slip-ons not with lases thats dangerous. Great initiative. Be safe everyone. Happy landings 🙌 — Theresa Stephen (@Theresa05060341) July 4, 2022

