  Netizens praise Akasa Air's crew outfit for being comfortable
The first things that come to mind when one thinks about flight crew uniforms are rigid skirts, sharp suits, and pointy shoes. However, with its recently launched Akasa Air, this is changing thanks to its crew members’ comfortable and environmentally friendly attire.

The uniform for the airline crew consists of black pants and short orange bandgala kurtis for the female crew members, while orange T-shirts and black jackets are permitted for the male crew members. And to top it off, none of the crew members wears dress shoes.

“#AkasaCrewLook: Our crew uniforms are produced from recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastics reclaimed from marine garbage,” tweeted Akasa Air, a Mumbai-based airline, in a tweet.

The low-cost airline claimed in a press release that Deepika Mehra, the founder of Vanilla Moon, created the shoes, while Rajesh Pratap Singh, a costume designer, created the crew jacket.

Akasa Air described the design of the shoes as having “additional cushioning from heel to toe” to keep the staff at ease during lengthy flights. The “sole of the sneakers is made without the use of plastic and is carved from recycled rubber,” they continued.

