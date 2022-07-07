Netzines awed by girls’ geometric dance, Watch

A video of a group of girls dancing together has gone viral on Twitter.

Since being shared, the video has amassed around 3.1 million likes.

Netizens are heaping praises on the dancers, while hailing the coordination and talent of the girl in the front.

Dance is, of course, a beautiful way to show what you think and feel. More than that, dancing your heart out is just a lot of fun. One of these videos is going viral, and it shows a group of girls geometric dance with a beautiful formation. The clip will leave you in awe. In the video, the girls dance in a beautiful way by putting their hands in beautiful shapes. The girl in front, on the other hand, keeps her posture and smiles beautifully the whole time.

This video has won over a million people’s hearts and is getting more and more popular on Twitter. “The girl in the front is the most talented,” said a Twitter account that posted the video.

Check out the video below:

Girl in the front is the most talented😅pic.twitter.com/Lxc5fJ2eG2 — nftbadger (@nftbadger) July 3, 2022

Since the video was posted online, netizens have given the dancers a lot of praise. Many people said it was super and amazing, and they praised the girls for how well they danced as a group.

One user liked the main character and wrote, “Yes indeed.. cause she can’t move at all, if she keep moving everything will look odd.. just imagine holding that difficult posture for few mins without moving…”

While another commented, “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. You need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.””

Let’s see the reactions below:

Advertisement This is beautiful — wickedwitch🇮🇳 (@ur_badkarma1) July 4, 2022

I can watch this all day. — Lemon₳da (@HizkiyaOren) July 3, 2022

Yes indeed.. cause she can’t move at all, if she keep moving everything will look odd.. just imagine holding that difficult posture for few mins without moving… — Yogi (@overthinkeryogi) July 3, 2022

Advertisement "Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. You need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.” — Matheus 🐛 (@peply__) July 4, 2022

That's a Vibrant Sanatan Culture 🙏😊🙏 — Satya🇮🇳 Respect the Zero (@Satish07Verma) July 3, 2022

