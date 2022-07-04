Advertisement
date 2022-07-04
Northern Ireland Londonderry is rediscovered by drought

Articles
Northern Ireland Londonderry is rediscovered by drought
  • An old man-made island that was big enough for a king or queen has been discovered.
  • It is near Lough Neagh, which is the largest lake in the British Isles.
  • Archaeologists think it is an important find due to the fact that it is made of stone.
A long drought in Northern Ireland made it possible to find an old man-made island that was big enough for a king or queen.

The media says that the hamlet, which is also called a crannog, was found by members of the Northern Island Loup Historical Society. It is near Lough Neagh, which is the largest lake in the British Isles.

Northern Ireland 

After the hot weather had dried out the land southeast of Londonderry, a mediaeval settlement that had been hidden in a swamp was found.

Due to the fact that the crannog is made of stone, archaeologists think it is a very important find. Wood and clay were often used to build homes in the past. They were sometimes made of stone.

Northern Ireland 

“They reckon this is a place for the highest of the highest king at that time,” said Sean Corey, who works for the Loup Historical Society and gave an interview.

