Nysa Devgan parties with friends in London

Nysa Devgan spends her summers in London with Daanish Gandhi
Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol....
Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is making headlines since since she walked for renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. As and when her friends or family share her photos, her images occasionally generate a lot of discussion online.
Speaking of which, her friend recently posted a number of photos on his Instagram account showing her enjoying herself in London with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Nysa Devgan is seen in the photos posing for the camera while wearing a white crop top and blue pants.
She kept her makeup simple and wore her hair loose. Mahikaa, on the other hand, was attractive in a black outfit.
Nysa Devgan recently took a flight to London with her mother, Kajol, and younger brother Yug. Before entering the building, the group posed for photographers at the airport.
The brother-and-sister pair is relaxing under a tree in Hyde Park in London in a sweet photo that her cousin Daanish Gandhi posted on his Instagram account.
