Okara youth are planning to make the Hajj pilgrimage on foot

A citizen of Punjab’s Okara region stated his intention to make history by performing the holy pilgrimage of the Hajj on foot the following year.

Usman Arshad revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had previously covered a distance of 1,270 kilometers in 34 days by walking from his village to the Pakistan-China border.

He continued by saying that he now wished to perform the Hajj pilgrimage on foot.

Advertisement

A citizen of Punjab’s Okara region stated his intention to make history by performing the holy pilgrimage of the Hajj on foot the following year.

Usman Arshad revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had previously covered a distance of 1,270 kilometers in 34 days by walking from his village to the Pakistan-China border.

The young man continued by saying that he now wished to realize his new dream of doing the Hajj pilgrimage on foot, but he was concerned that he would encounter many challenges along the way, including issues with obtaining visas, which could only be resolved by the government.

Also Read Today’s Okara rally of PML-N postponed for bad weather condition LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)’s rally scheduled to be held in Okara...

He explicitly requested assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to fulfil his desire to travel to the Islamic holy cities.

Arshad noted that he would have to cross Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait on foot to get to the holy city of Makkah.

Advertisement

The visas for Iran and Kuwait are seen as being tough to obtain, but I can do it with some assistance from the officials, he insisted.

The young person emphasized that many others have begun the holy pilgrimage on foot, with an Indian young person also pursuing it.

Why can’t our country do the same if other nations offer their citizens assistance? he questioned.

Arshad is counting on the government to fulfil his wish for him once and for all.

Also Read Zong sets up digital lab at The Star School in Okara KARACHI: Zong has partnered with The Star School in Okara’s Wasawewala locality...