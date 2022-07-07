Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • OMG So Cute: Little boy kisses deer, Watch
OMG So Cute: Little boy kisses deer, Watch

OMG So Cute: Little boy kisses deer, Watch

Articles
Advertisement
OMG So Cute: Little boy kisses deer, Watch

OMG So Cute: Little boy kisses deer, Watch

Advertisement
  • A video of a young child petting a deer has gone viral.
  • It now has more than 349 thousand views and more than 31,000 likes.
  • Some people are worried that the deer could give the child disease.
Advertisement

In this cute video, a little boy kisses a deer has gone viral. It is one of the cutest videos ever made. The video was first posted by Jesse Ramirez on Instagram. Later, it was posted again by a page called B Viral, where it now has more than 349 thousand views and more than 31,000 likes.

In the video, the young boy, who is wearing a blue cap, black shorts, and a blue T-shirt, is seen going on an adventure with his family out in nature. The cute little boy comes across a deer that is patiently waiting for him. The little boy gently holds the deer’s face in his hands and gives it a soft kiss on the nose while one of his parents records the moment on video.

The vast majority of people on the internet thought the video was cute and said it was the cutest thing they had ever seen. But a lot of people were also worried about the child’s safety because the deer could give him diseases. One Instagram user called it “lovely and cute.” In their post, another person wrote, “Hello, Lyme disease.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by BVIRAL: New Clips EVERY Day! (@bviral)

Advertisement

Also Read

A little boy is utterly afraid of his new puppy companion
A little boy is utterly afraid of his new puppy companion

A video of a young child meeting his new puppy companion has...

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
"See You As 100% Disposable": Ex-Google employee after being fired
Artist uses artificial intelligence to picture astronauts as brides
Artist uses artificial intelligence to picture astronauts as brides
Calming music of forest capture listeners
Calming music of forest capture listeners
Daler Mehndi falls for fake tweet stating, his song help Prince Harry
Daler Mehndi falls for fake tweet stating, his song help Prince Harry
Siberian Husky rescue from oil-filled well, reunited with pet parents
Siberian Husky rescue from oil-filled well, reunited with pet parents
Penn Badgley recounts heart stopping as premature baby
Penn Badgley recounts heart stopping as premature baby
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story