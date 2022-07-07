OMG So Cute: Little boy kisses deer, Watch

A video of a young child petting a deer has gone viral.

It now has more than 349 thousand views and more than 31,000 likes.

Some people are worried that the deer could give the child disease.

In this cute video, a little boy kisses a deer has gone viral. It is one of the cutest videos ever made. The video was first posted by Jesse Ramirez on Instagram. Later, it was posted again by a page called B Viral, where it now has more than 349 thousand views and more than 31,000 likes.

In the video, the young boy, who is wearing a blue cap, black shorts, and a blue T-shirt, is seen going on an adventure with his family out in nature. The cute little boy comes across a deer that is patiently waiting for him. The little boy gently holds the deer’s face in his hands and gives it a soft kiss on the nose while one of his parents records the moment on video.

The vast majority of people on the internet thought the video was cute and said it was the cutest thing they had ever seen. But a lot of people were also worried about the child’s safety because the deer could give him diseases. One Instagram user called it “lovely and cute.” In their post, another person wrote, “Hello, Lyme disease.”

