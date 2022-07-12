Pakistani journalist slaps boy for interrupting her in front of the camera

A Pakistani journalist who slapped a youngster for heckling her on camera is featured in a video that has gone popular on social media.

She claimed to be reporting on the recent holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Sunday, July 9.

Over 3ook people have watched the video that was tweeted.

Advertisement

A Pakistani journalist who slapped a youngster for heckling her on camera is featured in a video that has gone popular on social media. She claimed to be reporting on the recent holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Sunday, July 9. Over 300k people have watched the video that was tweeted.

The journalist in the now-viral video was upset by whatever the boy standing next to her said or did while she was presenting a piece to camera.

Although the cause of her rage is unknown, as soon as she was done reporting, she confronted the heckler. It’s assumed that the boy’s inappropriate comment caused the reporter to lose her composure.

Also Read President Arif Alvi takes notice of incidents of violence against journalists In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said such events...

After witnessing this video, a portion of the internet was genuinely perplexed because they could not comprehend what caused the journalist to lose her calm. Others disapproved of her because of her violence.

Zarur koi batameeezi ki ho gi is ne.. — Jo March (@fajar_muzammil) July 11, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement Ye larka kaafi der se tang kar raha tha ise . 2-3 baar mana bhi kya lekin nahi mana ho raha tha . — Bay Rozgaar 🎲 (@laalaakhaan) July 11, 2022

violence is not the answer — Muaaz Ahmad (@muaaz4real) July 11, 2022

Advertisement

But why? — Jazz World (@bhikarigovt) July 11, 2022

Advertisement Unfair, I think she thought he was waving bottle in front of camera or trying to come in front of camera ? May be he passed some remark in that case, deserved but uncalled for otherwise. — XULQI MOON (@XULQIMOON) July 11, 2022

Also Read