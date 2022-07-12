Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani journalist slaps boy for interrupting her in front of the camera

Pakistani journalist slaps boy for interrupting her in front of the camera

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani journalist slaps boy for interrupting her in front of the camera

Pakistani journalist slaps boy for interrupting her in front of the camera

Advertisement
  • A Pakistani journalist who slapped a youngster for heckling her on camera is featured in a video that has gone popular on social media.
  • She claimed to be reporting on the recent holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Sunday, July 9.
  • Over 3ook people have watched the video that was tweeted.
Advertisement

A Pakistani journalist who slapped a youngster for heckling her on camera is featured in a video that has gone popular on social media. She claimed to be reporting on the recent holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Sunday, July 9. Over 300k people have watched the video that was tweeted.

The journalist in the now-viral video was upset by whatever the boy standing next to her said or did while she was presenting a piece to camera.

Although the cause of her rage is unknown, as soon as she was done reporting, she confronted the heckler. It’s assumed that the boy’s inappropriate comment caused the reporter to lose her composure.

Also Read

President Arif Alvi takes notice of incidents of violence against journalists
President Arif Alvi takes notice of incidents of violence against journalists

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said such events...

After witnessing this video, a portion of the internet was genuinely perplexed because they could not comprehend what caused the journalist to lose her calm. Others disapproved of her because of her violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story