Parrot got Louisiana kangaroo out of its cage, Watch

The owners of a kangaroo that was seen wandering around a village in Louisiana said that a troublesome parrot let the marsupial out of his cage.

On Wednesday, a video showed Baxter, the kangaroo, walking around Zachary. The local police say that the animal was safely caught and returned to its home the next morning.

Bird Recovery International is a good cause that is run by the people who own Baxter. This group’s main goal is to get wild, exotic birds back into their natural habitats. They also said that Baxter has more than a dozen parrots living in his house and that one of them, a bird named Thor, had just figured out how to open the door to the kangaroo’s cage.

Kangaroos are considered exotic animals in Louisiana, and it is against the law to keep one as a pet. It wasn’t clear if Baxter’s owners, who used to run a zoo, have a special exemption for the animal because they run an organisation for wildlife.

