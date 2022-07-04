Passengers on Emirates hear a “loud bang”

After a safe landing in Brisbane, Australia, passengers from an Emirates flight noticed a sizable hole in the side of the aircraft.

After a safe landing in Brisbane, Australia, passengers from an Emirates flight noticed a sizable hole in the side of the aircraft.

The Independent claims that the incident happened on July 1 on flight EK450. From Dubai, the Airbus A380 had flown for nearly 14 hours without incident. According to some passengers, the event might have taken place just before or during takeoff.

Patrick, one of the passengers, reported hearing a worrying noise about 45 minutes into the flight to Australia’s Courier Mail. He claimed to have heard and felt the “loud bang” through the floor. Mr. Patrick said, “The cabin staff maintained their composure, stopped serving dinner, picked up the phone, and checked the wings and engines.”

The hole was created in the left-hand wing root fairing, a section of the plane’s “skin” that connects the wings and cabin and is contoured to lessen drag when the aircraft is in flight.

According to the Independent, which cited Aviation Herald, the pilots of the flight had made touch with Brisbane Airport’s Air Traffic Control just before landing to advise that they believed they had blown a tyre during takeoff and asked to be met by emergency personnel when they landed.

A representative for Emirates told The National, a UAE-based media site, that the Airbus A380 had remained at Brisbane Airport since the incident. The representative further clarified that the hole had no effect on the aircraft’s fuselage, frame, or construction.

According to the airline, “one of the 22 tyres on the aircraft ruptured while in cruise, resulting in damage to a minor section of the aerodynamic fairing, which is an exterior panel of the aircraft’s skin.”

“At no time did it have any effect on the aircraft’s fuselage, frame, or construction. Engineers, Airbus, and all pertinent authorities have totally replaced, inspected, and cleared the fairing, the official continued.

