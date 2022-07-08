Prank Video: Man replaces wife’s bed with an inflatable pool

A man thought it would be funny to play a joke on his wife by replacing their bed with an inflatable swimming pool.

Video of the same thing has been watched more than 9 million times online.

The video was first shared on Twitter by a user named Figen.

If you’re feeling down and want to really let go with some good belly laughs, this prank video is a great choice. So, a man thought it would be funny to play a joke on his wife by replacing their bed with an inflatable swimming pool. You did get what was written there. You should watch the video clip of the same thing that has been watched more than 9 million times online.

The video that is now going viral was first shared on Twitter by a user named Figen. In the short prank video, you can see a man using an inflatable swimming pool filled with water as a bed. He put a sheet over it and a few pillows on it to make it look more like a traditional bed. Shortly after that, his wife came into the room and made herself at home on the “bed.” And, as was expected, she falls right into the water in the pool.

“Cruel husband” is what the post’s title says.

Check out the popular video here:

People on the Internet said some very funny things in the comments section. Take a look!

He’s probably dead and buried now. — Steve (@yucca7) July 5, 2022

It's called water bed, babe.😅 — mVc (@blackfeather981) July 5, 2022

He still alive shocking 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Greg♍💯🏃💨🏆 (@Greg_Geoflow) July 5, 2022

This is Real Love 🤩😍 — Venkat Sangareddy (@VenkatSangaredd) July 5, 2022

What a legend 😂 — Real Everton 🤍💙 (@Everton78Nsno) July 5, 2022

Bye bye husband. — Janet Fincannon 🥋 🐘 (@catperson8) July 5, 2022

