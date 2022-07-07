Rare weather phenomenon: Residents in the area witness green sky

Advertisement
  • Residents of the area saw an uncommon occurrence this week when storms pounded Sioux Falls in South Dakota, the US: a greenish sky.
  • The green sky was captured by meteorologists and locals.
  • They then posted the images and videos on social media, perplexing internet users.
Residents of the area saw an uncommon occurrence this week when storms pounded Sioux Falls in South Dakota, the US: a greenish sky. The green sky was captured by meteorologists and locals, who then posted the images and videos on social media, perplexing internet users.

A storm system known as a derecho slammed the US states of Nebraska, Minnesota, and Illinois on Tuesday. Wind gusts of about 140 km/hr damaged power lines as the storm approached and felled trees.

According to the Washington Post, when the storm approached, it turned the skies green. Many seasoned storm chasers claimed they had never seen such atmospheric optics.

For some locals, the extreme weather extended beyond torrential rain and strong gusts.

“This thing’s green is outrageous! picture looking southwest taken at Sioux Falls, South Dakota “Tanner Charles, a storm chaser, tweeted a picture of the storm-induced green sky.

The Washington Post claims that a green sky is created when the red and yellow light from a sunset is blended with the blue light from rain clouds. Green can be produced by combining the colors.

The unusual weather phenomenon on Tuesday, according to a Twitter user who saw it, “was like being in a preview for Stranger Things Season 5.”

According to The Washington Post, the storm also affected swaths of Nebraska and Illinois. The storm, according to USA Today, reached as far as Wisconsin.

