Rattlesnake spotted in surf at South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach

A woman seeking for sea glass in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, filmed a timber rattlesnake in the surf.

The species is extremely toxic and has been classified as an invasive species.

In South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach State Park, a woman seeking sea glass captured video of something far more unusual: a timber rattlesnake in the waves.

Michelle Robert stated in a Facebook post that she was searching for sea glass while going along the beach when she noticed a snake in the water.

Robert wrote, “Waves were tossing him around and he kept going back in.”

The park called Russell Cavendar, the owner of Snake Chaser, and asked him to move the snake.

According to Cavendar, the snake was a timber rattlesnake, commonly known as a canebrake rattlesnake. He stated that the species is extremely toxic.

According to him, the snake was released in a rural swampy area of Horry County.

