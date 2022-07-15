Advertisement
“Real life mutant”: Man sets record for holding most number of cans on head

Jamie Keeton breaks his own record for holding most number of cans on his head – Screengrabs/YouTube (Guinness World Records)

  • A man from the US can stick objects on his head.
  • He broke his 2019 records for the most number of cans stuck to his head.
  • He recognized his rare skin problem during a baseball match.
People are frequently impressed by the superhuman skills of fictitious characters in films. The US guy who considers himself a “real-life mutant” can stick objects to his skin and launch them into the air.

Guinness World Records has announced that Jamie Keeton has broken the world record for the most drink cans stacked on the head using air suction. On June 1, Keeton accomplished the feat by balancing 10 cans on his head for at least five seconds.

In 2016, Keeton established the record by placing eight cans on his head. In 2019, Tokyo’s Shunichi Kanno smashed the record with nine cans. This year, it was regained by Keeton.

Also Read

Ronaldo thanks Guinness World Records for recognizing him as record breaker
Ronaldo thanks Guinness World Records for recognizing him as record breaker

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the world record of scoring most...

An abnormal skin condition allows Keeton to grip objects on his body. According to Guinness World Records, Keeton was reported as saying, “I actually have a skin condition that’s not named yet where my skin pores literally suck in oxygen.”

Keeton utilized his uncommon status to amuse others. To engage others, he pours drinks from bottles attached to his head.

“What’s amazing is the weight of the things I can actually stick to my head – like a full can of peanuts,” Keeton told Guinness World Records.

Keeton calls himself a “real-life mutant” after the fictitious X-Men. The Guinness World Records website states, “Like a page taken from this superhero comic book, Jamie’s skin allows him to stick objects to his hands and catapult them into the air.”

Keeton recognized his problem after shaving his head and attending a baseball game.  “I was trying to cool my head down. I dried it off first, grabbed a can of pop, and just started cooling my head down,” Keeton said. “As I was doing that, they hit a home run and I went up to grab it [the ball] and missed, and then I was like ‘Where’s my drink?’ It was stuck to the back of my head,” Keeton added.

Also Read

Rashid Naseem continues shining at Guinness World Records
Rashid Naseem continues shining at Guinness World Records

Rashid Naseem, a Pakistani martial artist, has broken two additional Guinness World...

