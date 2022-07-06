Residents of MP protest in an unusual way on the road

Advertisement
The rains are always pleasant after a scorching, humid summer. No, not if you have to drive on a road that is littered with crater-like potholes.

Now, a group of individuals in Madhya Pradesh have made the decision to launch an original protest and hold a Goa-style beach party on the flooded streets.

Residents of Anuppur are shown in a viral video sitting on chairs in a sizable crater in the road, immersing their legs in the standing mud after the rain to “cool.”

Residents are seen having a great time while enjoying appetizers and drinks as party music gets everyone in the mood. The movie also demonstrates the installation of plants as ornaments in smaller potholes surrounding the crater.

Local reports claim that inhabitants had a difficult time travelling because of the poor condition of the road linking Anuppur and Bijuri Manendragarh. Locals discovered a novel method of protest after failing to get the government’ attention to fix the road.

However, something similar has previously gone viral from Madhya Pradesh. The previous year, a fashion display was held on a wet road in place of a party.

To attract the attention of authorities, several women were observed walking the ramp on the water path on Bhopal’s Hoshangabad Road.

Similar demonstrations have occurred around the nation, and the phenomena is not limited to one state. In Bengaluru, a performer who dressed like an astronaut and used the road’s craters as a moonwalk went viral.

The opposition party in Kerala used a novel method to communicate by releasing ducks into potholes.

