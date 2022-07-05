Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi, 13, is the youngest author to publish a book series

Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi has had not one, but three of her books published.

Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi has had not one, but three of her books published, although for most individuals it takes years to get their first book published.

Alhazmi, 13, has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the “youngest individual to publish a book series (female)” with three volumes already published.

Alhazmi added, “Holding a Guinness World Record is a big achievement that I want to share with new writers,” while speaking with the Guinness World Records. Young authors should be inspired and encouraged to take on difficulties and overcome barriers.

الثاني من مايو يصادف اليوم الذي شهدتُ فيه محاولة تحقيق لقب ‘أصغر كاتبة سلسلة كتب’ في #غينيس للأرقام القياسية

Advertisement #Guinness World Records#ريتاج_الحازمي pic.twitter.com/LjQZAsCxvn — Ritaj Alhazmi | ريتــاج الحازمي (@ritajalhazmi) May 3, 2022

Alhazmi, a native of Dhahran in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, speaks both Arabic and English with ease. She credits J. K. Rowling and Joanne Rendell as her writing inspirations.

Alhazmi began frequenting Saudi Arabian libraries at the age of seven, which gave her the idea for her short stories.

2019 saw the release of Treasure of the Lost Sea, Alhazmi’s debut book. The same year, she also released her second book, Portal of the Hidden World. Beyond the Future World, her third book in the series, was published in 2020. The fourth book in the series, The Passage to the Unknown, is what she is now working on.

أكملت كتابي الجديد ‘العبور الى المجهول’ وسيتم نشره قريبا

Completed my new book ‘The Passage to the Unknown’ and will be published soon. #ريتاج_الحازمي pic.twitter.com/7NZbG6kSZm — Ritaj Alhazmi | ريتــاج الحازمي (@ritajalhazmi) June 10, 2022

Alhazmi qualified for the world record for the “youngest person to publish a book series (female)” after her second novel was published in 2019. She was just 12 years and 295 days old when her record was confirmed.

Bella J. Dark of Britain currently holds the title of “youngest person to publish a book (female)” after her novel The Lost Cat was released at the age of just 5 years, 211 days. The Lost Cat was released by Ginger Fyre Press on January 31, 2022.

