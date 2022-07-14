Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Rohit Sharma gives chocolate to young spectator, see photo
Rohit Sharma gives chocolate to young spectator, see photo

Rohit Sharma gives chocolate to young spectator, see photo

Articles
Advertisement
Rohit Sharma gives chocolate to young spectator, see photo

Rohit Sharma giving chocolate to a young spectator – Twitter

Advertisement
  • Sharma played magnificently in the 1st ODI against England.
  • One of his shots hit a small spectator in the stands.
  • He met with the small girl and gave her a bar of chocolate.
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma returned to form with a half-century in the first ODI against England in London. During the match, one of his famous pull and hook shots hit a young spectator in the grandstand, halting the game while she was treated.

The event occurred during David Willey’s sixth over. Following the shot, the presenter displayed images of a guy carrying a child. Commentators said the ball hit the kid in the stands. Rohit Sharma continued his assault on the English bowlers as India won the first of three matches in London by 10 wickets.

Now, though, an image of Rohit Sharma meeting the child has gone popular on the Internet. According to a post on social media, the Indian captain met 6-year-old Meera Salvi after the match and reportedly handed her a bar of chocolate.

Also Read

ENG vs IND: Sam Curran looks England Test recall against South Africa
ENG vs IND: Sam Curran looks England Test recall against South Africa

Curran will look to make his way to England's Test squad for...

Take a look here!

Following the contest, Team England gave the girl a jersey, according to a second tweet. After receiving the gifts from Rohit Sharma and the England cricket team, she was all smiling.

Advertisement

The cricketing community was completely won over by the Indian team captain’s endearing gesture. Numerous Twitter users posted their support for Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to achieve a major milestone in ODIs on Tuesday. He became the first Indian batsman and fourth overall to hit 250 ODI sixes. Only Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, and Sanath Jayasuriya have hit more sixes than Kohli.

Also Read

ENG vs IND: Birmingham Police arrested a man for racial comments allegations
ENG vs IND: Birmingham Police arrested a man for racial comments allegations

A report was filed by Indian spectators alleging racial comments. Birmingham Police...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Antonia replaced by Emma Irwin in New Zealand's squad
U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Antonia replaced by Emma Irwin in New Zealand's squad
Shadab Khan announced his Nikah with Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter
Shadab Khan announced his Nikah with Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter
Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife Hasin Jahan
Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife Hasin Jahan
IE vs BGD: Ireland Cricket Team to tour Bangladesh in March-April
IE vs BGD: Ireland Cricket Team to tour Bangladesh in March-April
Australian Open: Djokovic defeated De Minaur going into quarterfinal
Australian Open: Djokovic defeated De Minaur going into quarterfinal
Irfan Pathan says
Irfan Pathan says "India need to focus on bowling"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story