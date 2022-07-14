Rohit Sharma gives chocolate to young spectator, see photo

Sharma played magnificently in the 1st ODI against England.

One of his shots hit a small spectator in the stands.

He met with the small girl and gave her a bar of chocolate.

Rohit Sharma returned to form with a half-century in the first ODI against England in London. During the match, one of his famous pull and hook shots hit a young spectator in the grandstand, halting the game while she was treated.

The event occurred during David Willey’s sixth over. Following the shot, the presenter displayed images of a guy carrying a child. Commentators said the ball hit the kid in the stands. Rohit Sharma continued his assault on the English bowlers as India won the first of three matches in London by 10 wickets.

Now, though, an image of Rohit Sharma meeting the child has gone popular on the Internet. According to a post on social media, the Indian captain met 6-year-old Meera Salvi after the match and reportedly handed her a bar of chocolate.

Take a look here!

Rohit Sharma met the girl after the match who got injured by Rohit's six and gave her chocolate. Nice gesture by the Indian Captain 👏 pic.twitter.com/thFlfro1Bb — Utkarsh / Cricket is love ❤ (@cricketfan__) July 13, 2022

Following the contest, Team England gave the girl a jersey, according to a second tweet. After receiving the gifts from Rohit Sharma and the England cricket team, she was all smiling.

Meera Salvi, a six year old girl in crowd was hit on the back by a six by #RohitSharma . Game temporarily halted to see whether girl had sustained any injuries. Girl received medical care, and match continued. Rohit took her father's phone no. Team England gifted her a Jersey. pic.twitter.com/Hi20JYhjAi Advertisement — ROHIT Era™ 🇮🇳 (@TheRohitEra) July 14, 2022

The smile after receiving toy and chocklets from captain Rohit Sharma ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qggVyd24B0 — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) July 13, 2022

The cricketing community was completely won over by the Indian team captain’s endearing gesture. Numerous Twitter users posted their support for Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to achieve a major milestone in ODIs on Tuesday. He became the first Indian batsman and fourth overall to hit 250 ODI sixes. Only Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, and Sanath Jayasuriya have hit more sixes than Kohli.