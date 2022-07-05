The time when police departments solely relied on infographics to inform the public of laws and their repercussions is long past.

Nowadays, it serves largely as a form of attention-getting fun employing current memes and popular tunes.

Baba Sehgal was chosen by the Assam Police to advance their cause.

Nowadays, it serves largely as a form of attention-getting fun employing current memes and popular tunes. Baba Sehgal was chosen by the Assam Police to advance their cause.

One of India’s original rappers, Baba Sehgal, 56, was born Harjeet Singh Sehgal and is most renowned for his memorable rhymes and jingles.

His lyrics, which frequently come out as goofy because he sings about cuisine like biryani, chai, tomato ketchup, and more, were ideal for the Assam police department’s campaign to alert the public about con artists.

In the most recent PSA, Sehgal can be heard beatboxing in response to requests for the one-time password (OTP). With the hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouShare and tagging the rapper, the police department stated, “Scammers ko kardo tum confuse; OTP sharing karne se kar do refuse.”

Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai!

OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai!!#ThinkBeforeYouShare @OnlyBabaSehgal https://t.co/bZrQnqrnY1 — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 5, 2022

The inventive tweet was also shared by the ADGP of the Assam Police, who expressed his admiration for rap. Rap is good; rhyming is better. Cybercrime is prevalent due to OTP! (It’s either a rhyme or a rap! Giving an OTP is considered a cybercrime, according to a senior IPS officer’s tweet.

Baba Seghal has experienced numerous instances of going viral. He is known for both writing new music and recreating well-known songs.

His stylish interpretations are difficult to ignore, whether it’s his original desi take on the popular English song “Seorita” or an Ed Sheeran-inspired breakup song to the tune of “Shape of You.” People also responded positively to the police PSA in a same manner, giving it a thumbs up.

