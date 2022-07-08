Sea lion smiles and winks at the camera in a funny way, Watch

A video of a sea lion giving netizens the biggest smile is going viral.

The half-water animal was just hanging out by the pool.

People on the Internet said it was just what they needed to feel better.

A video of a sea lion giving netizens the biggest and brightest smile to make their day is going viral on social media. The half-water animal was just hanging out by the pool when someone started taking pictures of him. The happy sea lion looks straight at the camera for a few seconds, then breaks into a big smile. He even winks in a cute way and keeps smiling happily.

Seals and sea lions are two of the cutest sea animals that can make you laugh no matter what they do. Sea lions have the cutest crooked faces you’ve ever seen. You can’t help but smile when they do because their smiles are so contagious.

The Twitter page “buitengebieden,” which often posts cute and funny animal videos with the caption “Smile of the day!” shared the video. The video has been watched over 2.4 million times and liked by 91,000 people. People on the Internet really liked the video and said it was just what they needed to feel better.

Check out the video below:

Smile of the day! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cIoZX8FbQx — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 6, 2022

Earlier, a sea lion roaming near the road surprised commuters on a highway in San Diego, California, Animal rescuers, first responders, and a few good Samaritans were able to assist in the stranded marine creature’s rescue. The traffic was also stopped for some time.

On Twitter, a Good News Correspondent posted a video of two people controlling traffic so that no one gets hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, on the 94 East highway before stopping in the median the animal crossed four paths. Many passers-by captured the sea lion on camera and photographed it.

