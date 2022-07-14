Second Masai giraffe is born this year at Seneca Park Zoo

Viral video: Mahout guides elephant to safety as it nearly drowned
A female giraffe was born at the Seneca Park Zoo. There has been another Masai giraffe birth at the Rochester Zoo in New York this year.
“The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Thank you to our dedicated animal care and animal veterinary team for their around-the-clock care of our newest addition.”
On Tuesday, mother Kipenzi gave birth to her calf. This is the first time she has given birth to a calf.
“We are hopeful, and we also know giraffe mortality rates are high,” said Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy. “The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth. Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7.”
In May, Iggy gave birth to a male giraffe, whom they called Olmstead. It was the first Masai giraffe born at the zoo.
