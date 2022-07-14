Advertisement
Second Masai giraffe is born this year at Seneca Park Zoo

Mother giraffe loving his baby – Facebook/Seneca Park Zoo

  • A giraffe gave birth to a calf for the first time.
  • The zoo management will be monitoring them round the clock.
  • The first Masai was born to Iggy.
A female giraffe was born at the Seneca Park Zoo. There has been another Masai giraffe birth at the Rochester Zoo in New York this year.

“The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Thank you to our dedicated animal care and animal veterinary team for their around-the-clock care of our newest addition.”

On Tuesday, mother Kipenzi gave birth to her calf. This is the first time she has given birth to a calf.

“We are hopeful, and we also know giraffe mortality rates are high,” said Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy. “The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth. Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7.”

In May, Iggy gave birth to a male giraffe, whom they called Olmstead. It was the first Masai giraffe born at the zoo.

