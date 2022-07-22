Shark bites man’s hand watch his reaction

A man in Florida had his hand bitten off by a shark.

Brett Reeder was trying to bring the shark back to life after it died.

He walked away calmly while sucking the bitten-off part and making no noise.

A man in Florida had his hand bitten off by a shark, which was caught on video. The video shows Brett Reeder, a woman, and two kids on a boat trying to bring the baby shark back to life after they put it back in the water. He starts by giving the shark a few nudges, which wakes it up.

But then, all of a sudden, it bites the man’s palm, and no matter how hard he tries to pull out his fingers, the shark won’t let go. When he gets his hand out, the shark’s mouth is filled with blood. Everyone on the boat was scared, but the man walked away calmly while sucking the hurt part and making no noise.

Take a look at the video!

Reeder said, “We were shark fishing out by Content Keys, north of Summerland Key, and we hooked about a 5- to 6-foot lemon shark.”

He explained that they were catching fish when they hooked a shark in the area of its gills and tried to take the hook out. “He got the left side of my hand and got my pinky and started twisting it,” he said. “Luckily, he let go.”

Soon after, the fish swam away, leaving Reeder badly hurt and in need of medical care. Reeder then drove the boat back to land, where paramedics were waiting.

In the meantime, the video has gone viral and has been met with a range of reactions. Many people thought it was wrong for the man to touch the fish, but others were impressed by how calm he was. One user said, “He was pretty calm for what just happened.”

