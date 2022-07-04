The killers of musician Sidhu Moose Wala can be seen rejoicing with their weapons.

All five of the men are seen grinning as they wave their firearms in front of the camera.

While, Punjabi music is played in the background.

Advertisement

In a recent video discovered on one of the shooters’ phone, the killers of musician Sidhu Moose Wala can be seen rejoicing with their weapons, probably following the murder. All five of the men are seen grinning as they wave their firearms in front of the camera while Punjabi music is playing in the background.

Following a phone scan of Ankit Sirsa, the youngest of the gunmen, two videos applauding the murder were found. His since-deleted Instagram account was where the videos were shared.

Also Read Sidhu Moose Wala new song removed from India’s Youtube YouTube has taken down the popular song SYL by Sidhu Moose Wala....

The 18-year-old was taken into custody Friday night in Delhi’s bus terminal. He belongs to the gang led by mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to the police.

According to the authorities, he was the “primary gunman” in the slaying.

Advertisement

According to Delhi police officials, Ankit Sirsa allegedly approached the singer and fired six rounds at him. He was also detained along with his colleague Sachin Virmani.

On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala, a well-known musician in both India and among Punjabi populations abroad, was fatally murdered while driving in Punjab.

According to authorities, the primary suspect, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has admitted to being the murder’s planner.

Last month, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police detained three guys from Kutch, Gujarat, and seized a number of guns. The accused was found to have eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols, and one assault weapon, according to the police.

In a Facebook post, Canadian criminal Goldy Brar, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, took credit for planning the singer’s assassination.

Also Read Ammy Virk delayed Sher Bagga after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death Sher Bagga was postponed due to death of singer Sidhu Moosa Wala....