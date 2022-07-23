Snake steals eggs from nest of woodpeckers

Woodpeckers are colourful birds with sharp beaks that they use to peck holes in the wood of trees.

Woodpeckers are colourful birds with sharp beaks that they use to peck holes in the wood of trees. But this video that has gone viral shows that they are also fierce moms. A page called “planet visit” recently put the video on Instagram with the caption “snake vs. woodpecker.” With thousands of views and likes, it has gone viral.

The video was first put on YouTube by Discovery Channel in 2016. It shows how instinctively a mother woodpecker wants to protect its young. In the video, it looks like nothing is wrong when a woodpecker pecks a hole in a tree. But all of a sudden, a snake comes out of the hole where the nest is. The woodpecker is pecking at the green snake with its beak to fight it and get it out of its nest. The snake attacks the woodpecker with all its might.

The snake keeps taking the woodpecker’s eggs from her nest so it can eat them, but the bird doesn’t give up and fights back, even after being attacked. In the end, you can see the snake grab the woodpecker and try to kill it, which is a very sad sight.

