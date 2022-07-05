SpiceJet: Mumbai flight windshield cracks, Karachi stop

Viral Video: SpiceJet air hostesses perform Halamithi Habibo hook step
After experiencing an exterior windshield break mid-flight, a SpiceJet plane departing from Kandla in Gujarat made a priority landing in Mumbai, according to the company. This is the second incident involving a SpiceJet aircraft today.
According to officials, the outer pane of the windshield fractured when the flight from Kandla to Mumbai was at a height of 23,000 feet.
According to a statement from the airline, all passengers and staff members are secure.
“The P2 side windscreen outer pane fractured while the ship was reaching FL230. Actions from the associated non-standard checklist were completed. It was noted that pressurization was typical. At BOM (Bombay), a priority landing was performed and an aircraft successfully landed “In a statement, the airline stated.
This is SpiceJet’s seventh safety-related issue in less than three weeks, according to aviation officials who spoke to NDTV. The regulator has also been alerted to a number of other occurrences, including two door warnings, a bird strike, an engine oil leak, a pressurization issue, and today’s malfunction.
Recent fleet-wide safety audits of SpiceJet aircraft were performed by the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who also continues to conduct inspections on a case-by-case basis.
A SpiceJet flight earlier today that was headed from Delhi to Dubai had to make a diversion to Karachi because of a broken indicator light.
Just two days earlier, the pilot of a SpiceJet Q400 aeroplane travelling from Delhi to Jabalpur made a “May Day” distress call and turned around to head back to Delhi after smelling smoke.
On June 19, a SpiceJet flight destined for Delhi made an emergency landing in Patna shortly after takeoff when the left engine caught fire due to a bird strike. There were 185 passengers on board.
