Stranger Things audience can relate to these memes

One of the most well-liked Netflix series, Stranger Things, just finished its fourth season earlier this month.

After the final episodes of Season Four became live, it was reported that millions of fans flocked to Netflix, causing a momentary outage.

Fans used memes on social media to communicate their opinions about the show.

Fans used memes on social media to communicate their opinions about the show, as is the case with any popular pop culture themes. Others utilized images from the recently published episodes of the science-fiction horror series to generate new memes, while many others used previous meme styles.

Two very different Metallica fans #StangerThings pic.twitter.com/oDhDXKevXL

— Devin Sheehan (@Devinstwithandl) July 5, 2022

Vecna Beating the shit out of everyone meanwhile Dustin And Eddie* pic.twitter.com/4vlRpUUkxh — Asim (@Alifbayjem) July 3, 2022

Advertisement Not a meme Dustin Saying Goodbye to Eddie* pic.twitter.com/5a2sIXgh3T — Asim (@Alifbayjem) July 3, 2022

People coming from Instagram to Twitter pic.twitter.com/hjr8XnMehg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 5, 2022

#Amul Topical: Popular English language TV series, Stranger Things watched both in India and globally! pic.twitter.com/ynl40sdeu1 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 6, 2022

Advertisement When I pack too much for a short trip. pic.twitter.com/qRcLTWySHc — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 5, 2022

vecna looking at all the memes of him pic.twitter.com/PqFmXNNDrs — Jay (@jayy_0404) June 15, 2022

Advertisement Stranger things meme – i personally am cheering for steve nancy 😍 pic.twitter.com/gPv2gimPFS — J  (@jaynildave) July 3, 2022

Some stranger things memes for yall pic.twitter.com/9J1Fe5DQHQ — Valentina | VOL 2 SPOILERS (@toothpaste45) July 6, 2022

Nancy Telling everyone what did Vecna Say about El* pic.twitter.com/eka8tRWCI9 — Asim (@Alifbayjem) July 3, 2022

Although many internet users did not watch the episode, they nonetheless expressed a liking for the show-related memes. You will see me enjoying the memes because they are entertaining, but I’ve never watched Stranger Things, commented a Twitter user.

While Stranger Things-related memes flooded Twitter, many users also voiced their displeasure at spoilers that were overtly mentioned in several messages.

Never watched stranger things but you will catch me liking the memes cause they are funny — jarjar (@gossameryrocks) July 3, 2022

Advertisement Feel like I don’t even need to watch stranger things with all the spoilers in meme format these days — Tim Stein (@timmmystein) July 3, 2022

rted a stranger things meme and remembered this message pic.twitter.com/HMXSSuihgo — maui ◡̈ (@mauiysabel) July 3, 2022

me giggling at stranger things season 4 memes when I haven’t even seen it pic.twitter.com/tp4gUovsSR — bri 😛 (@phalanjeez) July 2, 2022

A Twitter user expressed this idea by writing, “Stranger Things fans definitely waste no time in binge-watching the entire show and then mass-distributing spoiler-heavy memes into every corner of the internet.”

Feel like I don’t even need to watch Stranger Things with all the spoilers in meme format these days, another user wrote.

Stranger Things’ first season debuted in July 2016, and the fourth season was split into two parts. Volume 1, which had seven episodes, came out on May 27, 2022. Volume 2, which had two episodes, came out on July 1, 2022.