Articles
Stranger Things audience can relate to these memes

One of the most well-liked Netflix series, Stranger Things, just finished its fourth season earlier this month.

After the final episodes of Season Four became live, it was reported that millions of fans flocked to Netflix, causing a momentary outage.

Fans used memes on social media to communicate their opinions about the show, as is the case with any popular pop culture themes. Others utilized images from the recently published episodes of the science-fiction horror series to generate new memes, while many others used previous meme styles.

Two very different Metallica fans #StangerThings pic.twitter.com/oDhDXKevXL

— Devin Sheehan (@Devinstwithandl) July 5, 2022

Although many internet users did not watch the episode, they nonetheless expressed a liking for the show-related memes. You will see me enjoying the memes because they are entertaining, but I’ve never watched Stranger Things, commented a Twitter user.

While Stranger Things-related memes flooded Twitter, many users also voiced their displeasure at spoilers that were overtly mentioned in several messages.

A Twitter user expressed this idea by writing, “Stranger Things fans definitely waste no time in binge-watching the entire show and then mass-distributing spoiler-heavy memes into every corner of the internet.”

Feel like I don’t even need to watch Stranger Things with all the spoilers in meme format these days, another user wrote.

Stranger Things’ first season debuted in July 2016, and the fourth season was split into two parts. Volume 1, which had seven episodes, came out on May 27, 2022. Volume 2, which had two episodes, came out on July 1, 2022.

 

 

 

