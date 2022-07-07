Strangers rallytogether and fabricate a train service disruption in order to assist a guy in taking off

M-indicator is nothing short of a lifesaver for travelers in and around Mumbai.

However, its assistance goes beyond giving real-time transportation details.

A humorous exchange of dialogue illustrates how strangers banded together to make a falsehood so that the subject might take a mid-week break.

One inventive Mumbaiker demonstrated how to use the chat feature of a mobile application to solicit assistance from complete strangers and approve a day off!

He asked, “Are trains running after Goregaon?” and almost immediately, scores of commuters lied and said no.

It wasn’t an impossible situation, given that Mumbai had received significant rains during the previous week and that daily life had been affected by waterlogging, power outages, and the obvious stopping of local trains for hours.

The person left the chatroom for a short while, then came back to say “week off authorized” and thank everyone for their help.

After someone posted a screenshot of the conversation on a Reddit subgroup for Mumbai, the conversation received a lot of online attention.

The inlaid text said, “M-indicator prepare chats never let you down,” with a meme from “Lagaan” displaying, “Hum Jeet Gaye.”

While internet users in the city concurred that pulling off such tricks was entirely possible, referring to it as the spirit of Mumbaikars, others made jokes about how his supervisor may now witness the conversation.

