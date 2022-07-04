Student spends his birthday with disabled friend who waves at him on way

Kannur, Kerala’s Vihayas visited Pavan (Chintu) who watches people from his balcony.

The two students knocked on doors before finding the 22-year-old.

When they came, he was ecstatic and wished them happy birthday with his mother’s help.

Some people celebrate their birthdays by brightening the days of others, rather than by giving presents. A student spends his birthday with a disabled friend who is a stranger to him and he frequently sees on the way to college. Their wonderful video has gone viral.

As Kannur, Kerala’s Vihayas turned 20, his pals had several plans for him. Midhula Madhu, his closest friend, led him to visit Pavan (Chintu), who watches people from his balcony.“His face lights up whenever we wave to him. Usually, seeing him is the highlight of our day,” the teen added.

Armed with a tiny cake, the two students knocked on doors before finding the 22-year-old. They doubted Pavan would recognise them. When they came, he was ecstatic. Vihayas posted an Instagram video showing Pavan and his mother’s delight.

Check out the video below:

“He was so happy to see us. He couldn’t speak but that didn’t stop us from bonding with him,” stated the Reel post. Pavan wishes Vihayas a happy birthday and feeds him cake with his mother’s aid. The three took photographs to commemorate their relationship. “Our hearts melted when his mom told us that he always gestures the words ‘Anna’ (brother) and ‘akka’ (sister) whenever he sees us.”

A psychology student at Yenepoya University in Mangaluru, Karnataka, said waving at Pavan was a nice habit. “It hasn’t been a ritual for a very long time… but it was something that always brought a lot of joy to both Mridula and me,” he added. “On my birthday while we were returning from college, she suddenly said that it was her plan to celebrate my birthday with him but we did not even know his name then,” he laughed.

Finding the proper apartment and knocking on strangers’ doors was difficult, but seeing their “balcony companion” was worth it, Vihayas added. “Knowing that he calls us his brother and sister made it all worth it,” he added.

Vihayas said they certainly want to visit Pavan again. He claimed the exchange was “too sweet not to share”

