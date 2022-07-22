Sweet Friendship: Dog visits turtle regularly with gifts

Video shows a dog and a tortoise playing together.

The video has been shared more than 1.6 million times.

“This friendship warms my heart,” said someone on Instagram about the video.

Are you looking for a video that will make you feel better right away? Then, here’s a video of a sweet friendship between two pets that might make you smile. You might also want to watch the video more than once because it shows a dog and a tortoise playing together.

The video is on an Instagram page for the tortoise, which is called Tilly G. “His little face at the end. Somedays the toys are better than others I guess. Well, that plus Tilly G is not a morning person and Skippy definitely is one. Either way, little Skippy will never give up bringing toys/gifts to his friend. And, every day he brings him something different. Usually, it’s a toy or a prized stick that he found in the yard (he has a collection of them). Anyway, I hope they brighten your day and remind you to never give up.”

Take a look!

The video has been online for a few days. Since it was shared, the video has been seen more than 1.6 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different kinds of comments about the share.

Someone on Instagram said, “They always bring me joy!” said someone else, “I love these videos. This friendship warms my heart!!” said a third, “We just got a Great Pyrenees puppy and it’s so fun watching our tortoise Ozzy and her learn each other. Too cute!” shared a fourth, “Simply the cutest,” said a fifth, “Awww they are so adorable.”

