Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Sweet Friendship: Dog visits turtle regularly with gifts
Sweet Friendship: Dog visits turtle regularly with gifts

Sweet Friendship: Dog visits turtle regularly with gifts

Articles
Advertisement
Sweet Friendship: Dog visits turtle regularly with gifts

Sweet Friendship: Dog visits turtle regularly with gifts

Advertisement
  • Video shows a dog and a tortoise playing together.
  • The video has been shared more than 1.6 million times.
  • “This friendship warms my heart,” said someone on Instagram about the video.
Advertisement

Are you looking for a video that will make you feel better right away? Then, here’s a video of a sweet friendship between two pets that might make you smile. You might also want to watch the video more than once because it shows a dog and a tortoise playing together.

The video is on an Instagram page for the tortoise, which is called Tilly G. “His little face at the end. Somedays the toys are better than others I guess. Well, that plus Tilly G is not a morning person and Skippy definitely is one. Either way, little Skippy will never give up bringing toys/gifts to his friend. And, every day he brings him something different. Usually, it’s a toy or a prized stick that he found in the yard (he has a collection of them). Anyway, I hope they brighten your day and remind you to never give up.”

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tilly G The Tortoise 🐢🐶 (@tillygthetortoise)

Advertisement

The video has been online for a few days. Since it was shared, the video has been seen more than 1.6 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different kinds of comments about the share.

Someone on Instagram said, “They always bring me joy!” said someone else, “I love these videos. This friendship warms my heart!!” said a third, “We just got a Great Pyrenees puppy and it’s so fun watching our tortoise Ozzy and her learn each other. Too cute!” shared a fourth, “Simply the cutest,” said a fifth, “Awww they are so adorable.”

Also Read

Wonderful bond exists between a little girl with her 95-year-old neighbour
Wonderful bond exists between a little girl with her 95-year-old neighbour

Viena posted a nice video of her kid meeting their 95-year-old next-door...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nagaland Minister laugh with PM Modi guess why: See pictures
Nagaland Minister laugh with PM Modi guess why: See pictures
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story