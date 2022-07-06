Swiggy starts a “horse-hunt” with a reward to find the Mumbai deliveryman who went viral

Mumbai residents will tell you how challenging it is to get through the city amid prolonged downpours while negotiating water-logged streets. Nevertheless, unfazed by anything, a Swiggy delivery man shocked the internet when a video of him riding for delivery went viral.

The food delivery service firm launched a “horse-hunt” to find the “hero” as netizens petitioned to award him, asking for assistance from consumers.

The food manufacturer issued a tongue-in-cheek statement on social media while searching for the “Swiggyman on the horse.”

They acknowledged that the Mumbai video drove them to unexpected popularity but insisted that it was not “unappreciated”.

The business said that, although wanting to, it is unable to claim credit for his brilliant invention. They said that they had tried everything to find the man but had not been successful.

They inquired, “Who is this brave young star? Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli?,” and even questioned, “What is in his backpack.” However, the most pressing question on their minds was: “Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street on a very rainy day?” The extremely crucial question, “Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order,” was asked as a follow-up.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

They have also posted a bounty as part of their unique mission to “get to the bottom of this story.” The company declared, “It’s 5k in Swiggy Money for the first individual who can supply intel about our inadvertent brand ambassador.”

Additionally, they added a special memorial for the “rider and his steed” on their app. Yes, clients will now see a horse-riding image to signal a delivery person on their smartphone if they place an order.

Hol up pic.twitter.com/0OdVUYz30E — The Animator From Outer Space ⚛ (@KingTathagat) July 5, 2022

They joked, “In the meantime, put your Dadarkar gossip group to work and aid us in finding the man and his gas-driven machine.” They also made it clear that they do not have any plans to change the way they carry packages using animals.

As the post gained notice from the general public and other brands, numerous people created jokes and memes that made references to well-known horsemen from popular culture. All of them, from Majnu Bhai ka ghoda to Peaky Blinders, have received mentions in the comments section.

Whoever has written this letter certainly managed to push the message and pull the fun out at the same time.. We need a #nationWantsToKnowTheSwiggyGuy trend here 😂😂#swiggy https://t.co/lODyIxg29x — Rohit P. Shirke 👨🏾‍💻 (@rohit_p_shirke) July 6, 2022

Horse riding and trading in #Mumbai on the rise, even though Mahalaxmi Race Course is a thing of the past. https://t.co/g8JuBWTvbc — Amar Jyoti (@ajmahapatra) July 6, 2022

