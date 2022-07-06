The mangrove forests are being preserved by this creative reforestation method

  • India’s mangrove forests have a delicate ecology.
  • It is being threatened by increasing industrialization and climate change.
  • However, some restoration techniques might be able to revive the dwindling mangroves.
India’s mangrove forests have a delicate ecology that is being threatened by increasing industrialization and climate change. However, some restoration techniques might be able to revive the dwindling mangroves.

An Indian Forest Services employee named Susanta Nanda tweeted a video of the fishbone channel plantation technique being used in the Bhitarkanika wetlands in the state of Odisha on Tuesday.

Nanda said, “The water from creeks in Bhitarkanika are being diverted to gaps in mangroves through fish bone shaped canals, so that the saline barren soil becomes productive to support planted mangrove species,” while demonstrating the video.

The design enables the water to penetrate every crevice of the region. J D Pati, VC

Over 10,000 people read Nanda’s tweet about the creative conservation strategy. A Twitter user who left a comment on this item stated, “According to reports, mangroves are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Therefore, the initiative to increase mangrove plantation is commendable. Great idea, remarked someone another. It is imperative to protect mangroves.

The fishbone channel plantation technique is used to artificially flood places that do not typically experience tidal inundation, according to the Gujarat Forest Department. New mangroves can be replanted by flooding dried-up wetlands close to the intertidal zones.

The mangrove cover in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh was revived thanks to the fishbone channel plantation technology, according to a paper in the International Journal of Environmental Studies.

