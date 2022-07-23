High Life put up a picture of Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat that went viral on social media.

No matter what is going on in the world, the marketing departments of companies never miss a chance to promote their products. They always figure out their political crisis.

The country’s ongoing political unrest was also used to full effect, and this time the marketing went so far that not even the political leaders of the kingdom were safe.

High Life, a company that makes recliner chairs, posted a picture of Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat that went viral on social media and said that the comfort of their chairs can help people make even hard decisions.

Asif Ali Zardari met with Chaudhry Shujaat the night before the Assembly voted on who would be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. They talked for a long time. Because of this, the President (Q) League stopped its members from voting for Chaudhry Shujaat, so the previous Chaudhry Parvez Elahi lost and Hamza Shehbaz won.

The price of the recliner that Asif Ali Zadari and Chaudhry Shujaat used to change the political situation in the country starts at 160,000 and goes up to 320,000, according to the company’s website.

People also know that a company that sells birth control takes advantage of the situation to promote itself.

