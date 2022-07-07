The wedding is held without the bride and groom.

Last week’s wedding at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur was skipped by a Malaysian groom and bride.

Including food and clothing, Haziq Abdullah and Siti Faathinah Zoklifli spent months organizing their wedding.

However, a few days before the big day, Haziq started to feel ill. He discovered that he had a positive result from an RTK COVID test.

“My wife likewise underwent an RTK test, and the results were negative. We took a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, though, just to be safe,” Haziq told the New Straits Times.

“The results showed that we were both COVID-19 positive the following day.

They were planning to invite 180 guests to the wedding celebration, which they had already held their nikkah for on June 25.

We thought it would be best if the event went on without the bride and groom after considerable consideration,” Haziq added.

Through Haziq’s father’s phone, the couple virtually attended the reception.

The wedding continued as usual, with guests donning their best attire and savoring the cuisine.

The couple will make up for their absence at the reception by hosting a small get-together in person with their relatives.

