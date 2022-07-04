Advertisement
date 2022-07-04
Edition: English

This job applicant delivers his “resume” in a box of pastries

Articles
  • Getting the attention of recruiters can be challenging for job seekers.
  • Aman Khandelwal, a Twitter user, did something unusual to stand out from the mass of job hopefuls.
  • Khandelwal posted pictures of himself clutching a box of pastries and donning a Zomato suit.
Getting the attention of recruiters can be challenging for job seekers. Aman Khandelwal, a Twitter user, did something unusual to stand out from the mass of job hopefuls, and his tweet has since gone viral.

Khandelwal posted pictures of himself clutching a box of pastries and donning a Zomato suit. “Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy, I handed a box of pastries containing my résumé. It was delivered to several startups in Bengaluru. What @peakbengaluru moment is this? @zomato #resume,” Khandelwal tweeted. “Most resumes end up in trash,” the box read. however, mine is inside you.

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.
Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE

— Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

Khandelwal added in the comments section that he is looking for a management trainee position with a respectable company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), Pune, and describes himself as an aspiring product manager.

Impersonation is “not so cool,” Zomato stated in response to Khandelwal’s post. Hey Aman, I hope your ‘job’ resulted in something worthwhile. The concept was excellent, the execution was flawless, however the mimicry was not very cool, said Zomato in the comments section.

The job candidate’s “gig” did draw attention. Khandelwal’s “marketing skill” intrigued Digital Gurukul Metaversity, a website for job searchers in training management, and they offered him an internship.

“Considering your marketing expertise, we’d like to provide our flagship “Digital Startup” curriculum for FREE with an internship! The tweet from Digital Gurukul Metaversity stated, “Hope it will definitely make your tummy & career in ideal shape.

