This job applicant delivers his “resume” in a box of pastries

Getting the attention of recruiters can be challenging for job seekers. Aman Khandelwal, a Twitter user, did something unusual to stand out from the mass of job hopefuls, and his tweet has since gone viral.

Khandelwal posted pictures of himself clutching a box of pastries and donning a Zomato suit. “Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy, I handed a box of pastries containing my résumé. It was delivered to several startups in Bengaluru. What @peakbengaluru moment is this? @zomato #resume,” Khandelwal tweeted. “Most resumes end up in trash,” the box read. however, mine is inside you.

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.

Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE

— Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

Khandelwal added in the comments section that he is looking for a management trainee position with a respectable company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), Pune, and describes himself as an aspiring product manager.

Thank you for all the support

Currently I am looking for a management trainee or APM role at a good organization.

https://t.co/hQQi4hMmaA — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 3, 2022

Impersonation is “not so cool,” Zomato stated in response to Khandelwal’s post. Hey Aman, I hope your ‘job’ resulted in something worthwhile. The concept was excellent, the execution was flawless, however the mimicry was not very cool, said Zomato in the comments section.

Hey Aman, hope your ‘gig’ landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution – top of the line, impersonation – not so cool. Advertisement — zomato care (@zomatocare) July 4, 2022

The job candidate’s “gig” did draw attention. Khandelwal’s “marketing skill” intrigued Digital Gurukul Metaversity, a website for job searchers in training management, and they offered him an internship.

“Considering your marketing expertise, we’d like to provide our flagship “Digital Startup” curriculum for FREE with an internship! The tweet from Digital Gurukul Metaversity stated, “Hope it will definitely make your tummy & career in ideal shape.

Looking at your Marketing skill – We would like to offer our flagship program in "Digital Startup" for FREE with Internship! Hope it will surely make your belly & career in perfect shape 😃 — Digital Gurukul Metaversity (@digital_gurukul) July 3, 2022

Advertisement 🤩💡

And,how do you feel now? Did it help in getting what you wanted to ? 😅 I hope it does🤞 pic.twitter.com/eiYB3xoYTO — Poonam Jha | Journeying Artist 💛 (@poonmjha) July 2, 2022

Not the best way to get noticed…there are better ways to get noticed — Shashank Srivastava (@python_is_love) July 2, 2022