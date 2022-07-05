This reenactment of the “90s Annual Day Dance” has entertained online users

Annual days at school or college are exciting and humorous for many people.

Three men have posted a video of the “90s Annual day dance” that has caused netizens to reflect on their time as students.

Their brief clip had internet users in splits.

The males can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song Nannare in the now-viral video. One of them appears confused by the movements and simply follows another person, which is a common scene on stage.

The three continues to dance to the sounds of the Guru movie song as another man walks toward the center. During the performance, one of the men’s clothes falls and is seen being kicked.

The video was posted by stand-up comedian Vikkals Vikram and actor Hari Muniyappan, according to their Instagram bios. They labelled the video, “Nanare Song (90s annual day dance).” They post a lot of humorous videos on Instagram.

On Instagram, the video has received more than 1,900,000 likes and more than 20.6 million views. A number of actors commented on the humorous video.

This is hilarious, proclaimed actor Priya Mani Raj in a response, and actress Gayathrie Shankar used three laughing emojis. “Throwback to primary days,” said a user.

