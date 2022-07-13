This trending post will disgrace you if you honk frequently on the road

What is completely weird is that individuals continue to honk incessantly, causing complete havoc.

Despite the fact that they are aware that a car can hardly move in traffic.

Additionally, this contributes to noise pollution, which is a very unacceptable action.

Isn't continuing to honk at a traffic light when the signal is still red completely unreasonable?

Additionally, this contributes to noise pollution, which is a very unacceptable action. This widely shared article may be a tribute to all the crazy folks that continually honk at traffic lights. An excellent warning for those who continuously honk at a traffic light was painted on a three-wheeler in Delhi, according to Tunku Varadarajan, an author and journalist residing in Britain.

On his Twitter account, he posted a picture of the banner.

The “honking hurts” banner simply asks persons who have a propensity of honking at busy intersections to respond. “Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai?” is the query posed. (What occurs if you honk at a traffic light) Even funnier are the answers to this query. It seems to be making fun of those impatient people.

“Brilliant. In Delhi, on a three-wheeler,” Varadarajan captioned the image.

Brilliant. On a three-wheeler in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ikLsUqCst9 — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) July 11, 2022

The internet seemed to have appreciated this fantastic message and also praised the creator’s originality. Additionally, other people expressed how much they detest honking and steer clear of it whenever possible.

Advertisement Brilliant — نوید (@FastNaveed) July 12, 2022

Iss bhai ko 21+21 topo ki salami — Capt Sanjeev Tiwari (@SanjeevSTiwari) July 12, 2022

What a creativity — Qazi Nadeem Haider (@nadeemmoi) July 12, 2022

Awesome….🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Diganta Sircar (@diganta_sircar) July 12, 2022

Trust me guys, I hate honking.. I don’t even horn once in a month, maa kasam.. — RPR (@rpratapreddys) July 12, 2022

Advertisement Brilliant..this should be put on every traffic signal..must in Namma Bengaluru — Shiv Rathod (@ShivRat43275743) July 12, 2022

