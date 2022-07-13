Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
This trending post will disgrace you if you honk frequently on the road

This trending post will disgrace you if you honk frequently on the road

Articles
Advertisement
This trending post will disgrace you if you honk frequently on the road

This trending post will disgrace you if you honk frequently on the road

Advertisement
  • What is completely weird is that individuals continue to honk incessantly, causing complete havoc.
  • Despite the fact that they are aware that a car can hardly move in traffic.
  • Additionally, this contributes to noise pollution, which is a very unacceptable action.
Advertisement

Isn’t continuing to honk at a traffic light when the signal is still red completely unreasonable? What is completely weird is that individuals continue to honk incessantly, causing complete havoc, despite the fact that they are aware that a car can hardly move in traffic.

Additionally, this contributes to noise pollution, which is a very unacceptable action. This widely shared article may be a tribute to all the crazy folks that continually honk at traffic lights. An excellent warning for those who continuously honk at a traffic light was painted on a three-wheeler in Delhi, according to Tunku Varadarajan, an author and journalist residing in Britain.

On his Twitter account, he posted a picture of the banner.

The “honking hurts” banner simply asks persons who have a propensity of honking at busy intersections to respond. “Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai?” is the query posed. (What occurs if you honk at a traffic light) Even funnier are the answers to this query. It seems to be making fun of those impatient people.

Also Read

Twitter salute traffic cop who saves toddler from bus
Twitter salute traffic cop who saves toddler from bus

A video of a traffic cop saving a child from under a...

“Brilliant. In Delhi, on a three-wheeler,” Varadarajan captioned the image.

Advertisement

The internet seemed to have appreciated this fantastic message and also praised the creator’s originality. Additionally, other people expressed how much they detest honking and steer clear of it whenever possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Apple Airpods Pro 2 can avoid traffic collisions
Apple Airpods Pro 2 can avoid traffic collisions

Apple Airpods Pro 2 will reportedly include a heart rate monitor and...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story