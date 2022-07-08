Three Friends Jumps in Canal to show their loyalty

Advertisement
  • Police say that three friends jumped into a canal to show their loyalty to each other.
  • One of the men was found, but the other two are still missing.
  • Police are looking for Monu (26) and Sanjiv aka Virat (28), who both live in the Shyam colony.
Police reports from Thursday say that three friends jump in the canal to show their loyalty to each other. People from the area found and saved one of the men, but the other two haven’t been found yet.

The station house officer at the Palla police station, Inspector Yogesh Kumar, said that all three of them were drunk when they jumped into the canal. Amit Gupta, a 24-year-old from the Saraswati community, told the police that he and his friends had been drinking before the event. According to what he said, before getting into the canal, they all took off their clothes and put them and their cell phones in a separate places.

He said that they did it to show how much they loved each other as a couple. The police say that Monu (26) and Sanjiv aka Virat (28), who both live in the Shyam colony, have gone missing. They are being looked for by a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Terrified woman and dog locked in canal by herself for 18 hours
Terrified woman and dog locked in canal by herself for 18 hours

After spending nearly 18 hours stranded in a canal, a distraught woman...

