TikTok video of mourning nurse, Netizens called her attention-seeker

A video of a healthcare worker crying over the death of a patient has gone viral.

It’s been seen by almost 13 million people on TikTok and is also being shared on Twitter.

But her video backfired when internet users called her an “attention seeker”.

In this TikTok video of a healthcare worker crying over the death of a patient has not been well received by internet users. The woman in the video has gotten a lot of negative feedback for using such a sensitive topic to get attention.

After she lost a patient at the hospital, a TikToker and a health care worker filmed themselves. Even though it hasn’t been said what killed her patient, she seemed pretty upset about what had happened. But she still had five hours left on her shift, so she had to keep working. Basically, this is what the woman wanted to say in her video.

Take a look!

Someone wrote, “What..So it’s like a thing on TikTok.. There are a lot of these.. That’s insane haha.. Where can I sign an opt out, so that they don’t use me for likes on TikTok if I die in a hospital?”

See below for more comments:

When you are emotionally upset at the loss of a life (rightfully so) but then draw attention to yourself so others can see that you're upset, then it is no longer about the person who died or their memory, but rather about yourself. That is called narcissism. — Rob Boss (@OnlyRobBoss) July 3, 2022

Any bets that no one even died? — 🦂 DR. BRICKTOP 🦂 (@EvilHausArc) July 3, 2022

Advertisement I will never understand the people who film themselves while they’re “mourning” — Jessica (@jessicahodlr) July 4, 2022

"aw man can't believe my patient died let me go make a tiktok rq" — nikki (@ateenyalien) July 2, 2022

