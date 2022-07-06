Advertisement
TikTok video of mourning nurse, Netizens called her attention-seeker

TikTok video of mourning nurse, Netizens called her attention-seeker

  • A video of a healthcare worker crying over the death of a patient has gone viral.
  • It’s been seen by almost 13 million people on TikTok and is also being shared on Twitter.
  • But her video backfired when internet users called her an “attention seeker”.
In this TikTok video of a healthcare worker crying over the death of a patient has not been well received by internet users. The woman in the video has gotten a lot of negative feedback for using such a sensitive topic to get attention.

After she lost a patient at the hospital, a TikToker and a health care worker filmed themselves. Even though it hasn’t been said what killed her patient, she seemed pretty upset about what had happened. But she still had five hours left on her shift, so she had to keep working. Basically, this is what the woman wanted to say in her video.

The video, which was first posted on TikTok, has now gone viral and is also being shared on Twitter. It’s been seen by almost 13 million people.

Take a look!

But her video backfired because most people on Twitter called her an “attention seeker” and made fun of her for using such a sensitive topic to get people to care about her online.

Someone wrote, “What..So it’s like a thing on TikTok.. There are a lot of these.. That’s insane haha.. Where can I sign an opt out, so that they don’t use me for likes on TikTok if I die in a hospital?”

See below for more comments:

