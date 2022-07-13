Umran Malik trolled by fans for scoring half-century while bowling

Cricket fans trolled Umran for poor bowling.

He has been facing hard times since his international debut.

England defeated India by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I.

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik made his international debut but was not able to perform as per fans’ expectations.. England beat India by 17 runs in the third Twenty20 International, despite Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant century.

Yadav’s performance was overshadowed by England’s Dawid Malan, who hit a stunning 77 off 39 balls as his team put India’s second-string attack to the sword to finish with a huge 215 for seven. Eventually, lack of assistance from other batsmen resulted in Yadav’s knock going in vain.

The good work of the other performing batsmen kept getting undone by the lack of runs from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer’s blade. Fans were especially critical of pace sensation Umran Malik for his subpar bowling statistics. Malik nearly single-handedly ensured India would have a hard time chasing England’s score because he gave up 56 runs in just four overs.

The 22-year-old pacer for the Jammu express has struggled ever since making his debut. He has been unable to transfer his IPL success and form to excellent spells in T20 internationals.

As a result, fans criticized Malik using caustic memes, but also did not spare senior pros like Kohli and Iyer.

We are happy to announce that Umran Malik has joined our prestigious Dinda academy of excellence. Advertisement Hope he will flourish more under my and king unadkat guidance. Many more such performances to come in upcoming years. He is here to stay in academy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/53M4XHDpZO — Sir Dinda¹⁶¹ (@ReallyDinda) July 10, 2022

Shreyas Iyer in Last 6 T20Is for India. Vs Spin Vs Pace

70 Run 48 Run

37 Ball 59 Ball

1 Dismissal 4 Dismissal

8 Six 1 Six pic.twitter.com/EJgLm8AvtZ — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) July 10, 2022

Advertisement sry but am obsessed with this template #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eQ6nw2FWLo — J  (@jaynildave) July 9, 2022

