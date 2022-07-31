US woman Bhangra with lip-sync on Punjabi songs goes viral

Watch: Huge screen falls during Hong Kong concert
With her Instagram videos, a self-taught woman doing Bhangra dance from the US is winning the hearts of thousands of desi netizens. Omala’s videos have recently gone viral, and in just a few months, she has gained thousands of new fans. Her timeline is full of Punjabi and Bollywood dance and lip-sync videos.
Omala can be seen dancing Bhangra to the song Chidi Blauri, which was sung by Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor, in a video she just uploaded.
Check out the US woman Bhangra on this video below:
A video that has been watched more than 1 million times shows her lip-syncing to Nimrat Khaira’s Punjabi song “Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya.” For the video, Omala wore an Indian outfit with a kurta-pyjama and a dupatta. She also wore Indian jewellery.
Click here to see the video:
Desi netizens love her graceful dancing and how much she loves Indian culture and Punjabi music.
Here’s another video of her dancing the Bhangra:
