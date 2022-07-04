Vehicle crashes to electricity pole to avoid junction collision

US SUV driver tried to get away from an accident but instead hit an electric pole.

Security camera footage that has gone viral is amazing.

People are seen pulling over and running to help the driver as he slowly pulls himself out of the SUV and jumps onto the road.

On an empty road, a car jumping out in front of you could be dangerous. A US SUV driver tried to get away from an accident but instead hit an electricity pole. The security camera footage that has gone viral is amazing.

A grey Toyota Highlander drives quickly through a neighbourhood in Los Angeles. At a T-intersection, a Honda Element stops when it sees the grey SUV. The driver loses control of the Highlander, which slides down the street and hits a lamppost and a pole.

A doorbell camera on the other side of the street caught the accident on film. The car flips over, and wires near palm trees start to spark. The driver of the black Element doesn’t stop when the grey car hits something.

Click here to see the video:

Moments later, people are seen pulling over and running to help the driver as he slowly pulls himself out of the SUV and jumps onto the road.

As per media stated that the dramatic crash caused the power to go out in the area. The report also said that the police are looking into what happened.

The person who sent the news station the video said that the driver “appeared to be okay and took off from the crash scene,” But many people on social media pointed out that things could have been worse if the two cars had crashed.

