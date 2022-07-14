Video of lady climbing through McDonald’s drive-thru window goes viral

A woman climbs through a McDonald’s drive-thru window.

She did this because employees were not taking orders.

At another location, a staff kicked a person out of the window for being rude.

To get their hands on some burgers and fries, folks can sometimes go to extreme measures. In a video that has now gone viral on TikTok, we can see a lady climbing through a McDonald’s drive-thru window and into the kitchen.

The fast food workers in the video posted by user @greergreer could not serve any more customers because they had no more gloves to wear.

To start her “first day of training,” she requested autonomy in placing an order and was granted permission by the boss.

It has been over a year since the video’s first upload, and it has already amassed around 682,000 views and over 120,000 likes.

“Lady climbs thru McDonald’s window because we’re not taking anymore orders CAUSE we have no gloves,” the caption said.

The video cuts to her entering the kitchen, where she is wearing a dress and high heels and clearly very eager to learn the restaurant chain’s method.

A majority of the staff can be seen in the background stifling giggles at the woman’s zealousness for McDonald’s.

There was no footage of her actually cooking, but perhaps she was successful.

Someone put it this way: “So did she get her miccy Ds or what …”

Some customers were relieved to see a change toward friendlier interactions with fast food workers, while others welcomed the development. Staff at one McDonald’s location once kicked a customer out of the drive-thru for being too rude.

“Finally all laughs and no fighting 😂 good to see people cool and chill we all need to be understanding often,” another person commented.

