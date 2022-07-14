Advertisement
  Video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver goes viral
Video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver goes viral

Video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver goes viral

Video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver goes viral

Screengrabs from a video shared by thefatpassposrt on TikTok

  Passengers thanks the bus driver in Victoria.
  A person named Corinn Carlson posted the video on her TikTok account.
  The video has amassed 7.4 million views so far.
A video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver has gone viral on TikTok, with over 7.4 million views and 32,000 comments in just two days.

This week, Corinn Carlson, who operates the TikTok and Instagram accounts “The Fat Passport,” filmed individuals exiting a BC Transit bus while she and her partner were visiting friends in Victoria.

“I was just totally tickled by it, I just thought it was very sweet,” Carlson told an international news channel.

“It just kind of wakes people up from their daily routine, and that piece of connection I think is really nice when it’s unexpected.”

@thefatpassport Canada is too wholesome #tiktoktravel #fypシ ♬ original sound – The Fat Passport
Carlson’s TikTok has 164,000 followers and 6 million ‘likes.’ She normally publishes travel and cuisine videos, so she was “surprised” by the Victoria bus posts’ popularity.

Carlson said many individuals from around the world commented on the video of passengers congratulating the driver. Others, including numerous Canadians, believed it was not the case.

“What I liked most of all, which I wasn’t expecting, was the call and response between the passengers and the driver,” said Carlson. “You could hear in the driver saying, ‘Yep, buh-bye!’ to almost everyone getting off. It was very nice.”

