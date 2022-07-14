Video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver goes viral

Woman scolded by cashier for driving reverse through drive-thru
A video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver has gone viral on TikTok, with over 7.4 million views and 32,000 comments in just two days.
This week, Corinn Carlson, who operates the TikTok and Instagram accounts “The Fat Passport,” filmed individuals exiting a BC Transit bus while she and her partner were visiting friends in Victoria.
“I was just totally tickled by it, I just thought it was very sweet,” Carlson told an international news channel.
“It just kind of wakes people up from their daily routine, and that piece of connection I think is really nice when it’s unexpected.”
Carlson’s TikTok has 164,000 followers and 6 million ‘likes.’ She normally publishes travel and cuisine videos, so she was “surprised” by the Victoria bus posts’ popularity.
Carlson said many individuals from around the world commented on the video of passengers congratulating the driver. Others, including numerous Canadians, believed it was not the case.
“What I liked most of all, which I wasn’t expecting, was the call and response between the passengers and the driver,” said Carlson. “You could hear in the driver saying, ‘Yep, buh-bye!’ to almost everyone getting off. It was very nice.”
