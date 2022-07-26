Video of penguins engaging in a unique ‘morning rush’ goes viral

Screengrab from a video shared by @buitengebieden on Twitter

A video of penguins in the Antarctic has gone viral on social media.

The video has received over 2.6 million views in less than twelve hours.

Twitter users were ecstatic to see penguins having fun and responded to the film by posting similar images of other animals.

A video of a different kind of “morning rush” is gaining steam on social media and is certain to bring a grin to your face. As shown in the video, the surge is created by a group of penguins in the Antarctic.

Some of these beautiful animals glide on their bellies as the camera stays still, while others waddle or swim-like imitate.

Towards the end of the film, a solitary penguin flies by, while the majority of these flightless birds are shown crossing quickly out of the screen.

Buitengebieden uploaded the video to Twitter with the comment “Antarctic morning rush.” It received over 2.6 million views in less than twelve hours.

Watch the video here:

A person said, “That commute to work is a grind…nothing like take your kid to work day.”

“Imagine being this chill on your way to work,” remarked another.

“That was like visually mesmerizing,” commented a third user.

